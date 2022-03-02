Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Belmont Cragin, Hermosa

Fundraiser For ‘Kind, Hard-Working’ Man Killed In Hermosa Shooting Raises Nearly $8K

Luis Mendoza, 54, was fixing his daughter's car when someone shot him and ended his life, his family said in the fundraiser.

Mina Bloom
7:29 AM CST on Mar 2, 2022
Luis Mendoza, 54, was shot and killed in Hermosa Feb. 20.
GoFundMe
  • Credibility:

HERMOSA — Family and friends of Luis Mendoza, a 54-year-old man who was shot and killed while repairing his daughter’s car in Hermosa last month, are raising money to help cover funeral expenses.

An online fundraiser for Mendoza’s family had raised more than $7,500 of its $15,000 goal by Wednesday morning.

“With your help, we can make it much easier for this family suffering from losing their loved one,” the family wrote in the fundraiser.

Mendoza was killed about 7:25 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 2200 block of North Kedvale Avenue, police said.

The 54-year-old was fixing his daughter’s car near where he lives when someone fired shots at him from behind, his family wrote on the fundraiser page. Police said Mendoza was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Mendoza was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and his family said.

Credit: GoFundMe
Luis Mendoza (middle) left behind his kids and grandkids.

Police hadn’t made an arrest in the case as of Tuesday afternoon. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Mendoza’s death has left his family heartbroken. His kids, grandkids, parents and siblings “mourn him with so much pain,” the family wrote in the fundraiser. Mendoza’s daughter declined to be interviewed.

The family said Mendzoa will be remembered as a “responsible man who helped them when they needed him, took his youngest daughter to school and provided for his younger children and elderly parents,” and as a “kind, hard-working man.”

Mendoza loved drinking hot coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts every morning and watching soccer, specifically the Pumas of the Mexican league, his family said.

A vigil for Mendoza, organized by anti-violence organization Parents for Peace & Justice, was held last weekend at the site of the shooting. In publicizing the event, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), who represents the area, said Mendoza was an “innocent bystander.”

Mendoza’s family is calling on anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives or submit an anonymous tip online.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Virtue Chef, Hyde Parker Featured On New Season Of ‘Top Chef,’ Says It’s ‘A Huge Opportunity’ To Represent Chicago’s Culinary Scene

Damarr Brown, Virtue's chef de cuisine, is one of 15 contestants on the newest season of "Top Chef." The Bravo TV show premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
30 minutes ago

Fundraiser For ‘Kind, Hard-Working’ Man Killed In Hermosa Shooting Raises Nearly $8K

Luis Mendoza, 54, was fixing his daughter's car when someone shot him and ended his life, his family said in the fundraiser.

Belmont Cragin, Hermosa
Mina Bloom
31 minutes ago

El Churro Shop Coming Soon to Little Village After Pandemic Pop-Up Grows Into A Brick-And-Mortar Location

Husband and wife Aldo Rios and Ana Maciel are opening El Churro Shop near the corner of West 26th Street and South Drake Avenue to provide coffee and other sweet treats.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
34 minutes ago

Avondale’s Wherewithall Offering Ukrainian-Inspired Menu To Benefit Country Amid Russian Invasion

“I wanted to do anything, and the only thing I could do was cook the food in my restaurant and ... raise some awareness of what’s going on,” co-owner Johnny Clark said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
34 minutes ago

See more stories