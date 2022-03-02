Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

CPS Mask Mandate Will End In ‘Near Future,’ CEO Said: Report

The state- and citywide mask mandates ended Monday.

Kelly Bauer
4:12 PM CST on Mar 2, 2022
Chicago Public Schools/Facebook

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools’ mask mandate will end in the “near future,” the school district’s CEO said earlier this week, according to a report.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez shared that news with district principals in an email Tuesday, according to the Sun-Times’ Nader Issa. He did not specify when the mandate could be lifted.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which has pushed for COVID-19 safety protections in schools during the pandemic, has said its agreement with CPS prevents the district from ending the mandate without consulting the union.

The state- and citywide mask mandates ended Monday. The same day, Gov. JB Pritzker announced school districts would be allowed to go mask-optional.

CPS said its mask mandate was still in effect, though an announcement about the rule would be coming soon.

Archdiocese of Chicago schools are allowing masks to be optional.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 63.79 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 12,967 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,133,040 vaccine doses of the 23,850,445 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 69.2 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 76.7 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Tuesday, 45 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 32,848 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,162 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,640 cases since Tuesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,034,701.

• Since Tuesday, 109,823 tests were reported statewide. In all, 54,817,964 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.6 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.8 percent Tuesday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 1.8 percent. It was at 2 percent Tuesday.

• As of Tuesday night, 165 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 79 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, nine deaths were reported since Tuesday. There have been at least 7,253 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of more than four people dying per day, down 17 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 298 confirmed cases reported since Tuesday. It’s had a total of 558,740 confirmed cases. An average of 200 confirmed cases are being reported per day, down 32 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 7 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 1 percent, down from 1.5 percent a week ago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Here’s How To Donate Medical Supplies, Food, Clothing And More To The People Of Ukraine

The Hromovytsia Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Chicago will collect donations indefinitely at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. "Everybody that's here, not in Ukraine, has a job to do," one dancer said.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3 hours ago

Read The Mike Madigan Criminal Indictment Here

In the 106-page document, prosecutors allege Madigan, Illinois' longest-serving speaker of the House, ran bribery schemes through a "criminal enterprise."

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff
3 hours ago

CPS Mask Mandate Will End In ‘Near Future,’ CEO Said: Report

The state- and citywide mask mandates ended Monday.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
4:12 PM CST

Hyde Park Summer Fest Is Back With Lupe Fiasco, Busta Rhymes, Marsha Ambrosius Headlining

The festival marking "the beginning of Summertime Chi" is back June 11-12 on the Midway Plaisance after a two-year hiatus. One-day tickets start at $49.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
3:45 PM CST

See more stories