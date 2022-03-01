Kim Petras, Big Freedia And Kali Uchis To Perform At Versa, A ‘Women-Powered’ Festival Coming To Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK — A “women-led, women-powered” festival is coming to Lincoln Park in June with a mix of musical performances, comedy sets and motivational speakers.

The inaugural Versa will happen June 11-12 at Lincoln Park’s South Fields, 1650 N. Stockton Drive, featuring more than 25 musical artists and a handful of comedians and speakers, according to the festival’s website.

The lineup includes Kim Petras, Big Freedia, Ellie Goulding and Kali Uchis.

Comedians include Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster and a showcase from the Second City. The festival’s speakers include feminist activist Gloria Steinem and transgender activist Alok Vaid-Menon.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning and can be purchased on Versa’s website. Two-day tickets cost $215, with an option for two-day Extra tickets ($295) that grant access to private seating and lounge areas, air-conditioned restrooms, a full-service bar and complementary water.

VIP tickets ($595) build on the Extra offerings with access to the express lane at the festival entrance, a private VIP lounge, a dedicated viewing section of Versa’s main stage and other amenities.

Additional acts include Chicago-based singer-songwriter Jamila Woods, indie-rock singer Liz Phair, rapper Young M.A. and Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna, according to the festival’s lineup.

The two-day festival will also feature the Versa Ball, a tribute to the underground ballroom culture hosted by the legendary ballroom historian Leggoh JohVera that will celebrate the drag and ballroom scenes.

Vanessa Buenger, senior marketing director for Versa, told the Tribune they sought to have a diverse lineup when creating the festival.

“The word diversity meant more to us than just ethnicity or gender expression,” Buenger said. “It really meant, where are you on your journey? And how can we help you get to the destination you’re seeking to reach?”

Versa’s food options will include dishes created by “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons, according to the lineup.

