Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Did You Apply For A Target Warehouse Job In Little Village? Organizers Are Surveying Residents Denied Work

The group is trying to bring attention to qualified people allegedly being denied jobs. Target promised to hire 2,000 Little Village residents.

Madison Savedra
7:03 AM CST on Mar 1, 2022
Hilco Redevelopment Partners cut the ribbon on the 1.3 million square foot facility Exchange 55 in July 2021.
Mauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicaog
  • Credibility:

LITTLE VILLAGE — A Little Village organization is surveying neighbors who applied for a job at the new Target warehouse and didn’t get the job or never heard back.

Jocelyn Vazquez, a Little Village Environmental Justice Organization organizer, said the group is trying to determine whether qualified workers were denied the jobs despite Target saying it would hire 2,000 Little Village residents for the warehouse.

Vazquez said only a handful of people have responded to the survey so far, but outreach will likely continue until mid-March.

Residents interested in participating in the survey can reach out to LVEJO organizers directly or fill it out online.

The Target warehouse opened last summer following more than a year of controversy since a botched explosion during demolition of the old Crawford coal plant in April 2020 covered Little Village in dust. The Little Village Environmental Justice Organization and other groups have vocally opposed the development.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Madison Savedra

