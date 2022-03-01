5 States, Territories Removed From Chicago’s Travel Advisory As COVID Cases Fall Nationally

CHICAGO — Another five states and territories were removed from Chicago’s travel advisory this week.

Nebraska, Ohio, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C., were removed from the list this week. Another 13 states could be pulled from the list last week as COVID-19 cases fall throughout the United States.

Unvaccinated travelers from places on the list should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before their trip and three to five days after arriving in Chicago, according to the health advisory. Unvaccinated people are also asked to quarantine for at least seven days upon arrival in the city, even if they get a negative test; those who don’t get tested are asked to quarantine for 10 days.

The quarantine and test rules do not apply for travelers who are fully vaccinated.

All people must wear masks on public transportation — including planes, buses and trains — and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also asked to avoid crowds as much as possible and wash their hands or use sanitizer.

And unvaccinated people who traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness — like older people and immunocompromised people — for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results, according to the health department.

All travelers are asked to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, has previously urged Chicagoans who aren’t fully vaccinated not to travel, as they could be at risk.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 63.75 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 13,422 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,118,650 vaccine doses of the 23,834,365 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 69.2 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 76.7 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Monday, 40 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 32,803 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,150 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,841 cases since Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,033,061.

• Since Monday, 62,765 tests were reported statewide. In all, 54,708,141 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.8 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.7 percent Monday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 2 percent. It was at 2 percent Monday.

• As of Monday night, 179 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 85 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, 14 deaths were reported since Monday. There have been at least 7,244 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of four people dying per day, down 28 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 394 confirmed cases reported since Monday. It’s had a total of 558,442 confirmed cases. An average of 206 confirmed cases are being reported per day, down 31 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 9 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 1.1 percent, down from 1.5 percent a week ago.

