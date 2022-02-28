Uptown Man Arrested In String Of Burglaries Of Asia On Argyle Businesses

UPTOWN — An Uptown man has been charged with burglarizing three businesses in the Asia on Argyle district, according to police.

Larry Banks, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to property, a Chicago Police spokesperson said Monday.

Banks is accused of breaking into and stealing money on Feb. 12 from two businesses in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street, according to police. He is also accused of burglarizing Immm Rice & Beyond, 4949 N. Broadway, on Feb. 21.

Those crimes were part of a string of burglaries in Uptown that included four Asian restaurants in the area being broken into, police said in a community alert earlier this month.

The restaurants targeted in the string of burglaries includes: Nhu Lan Bakery & Sandwiches, 4810 N. Sheridan Road; China Cafe, 4818 N. Sheridan Road; Hunan Egg Roll King at 4204 N. Broadway and Immm Rice & Beyond.

Banks was arrested just before 10 p.m. Friday near Kenmore Avenue and Argyle Street, police said. Officers later identified Banks as the person responsible for the three recent burglaries in the area, a police spokesperson said.

Banks, of the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, is due in court Friday, Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) said in an email to constituents. Police are continuing to investigate if Banks was responsible for other recent burglaries in the area, Osterman said.

Banks has been arrested at least seven times since 2019, according to police records.

Osterman said his office is helping with court advocacy for the businesses impacted by these burglaries. In an email, Osterman said he met recently with business leaders and local police officials to discuss ways to improve Argyle Street safety, including adding security cameras, beefing up police patrols and adding more lighting to the area.

