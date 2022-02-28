Mask Mandates End In Chicago And Illinois As COVID Cases Drop

CHICAGO — The city’s and state’s mask mandates have ended — though they’re still required in some spots, including Chicago’s public schools.

The requirement to wear a mask when indoors in public ended early Monday, as did Chicago’s mandate that people show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars and other public spaces. The changes have been made as Chicago and Illinois have seen COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths fall sharply in recent weeks.

Masks are still required in some places, like on public transportation, at day cares and at congregate settings like nursing homes.

Also, individual businesses can enforce their own COVID-19 rules, which means some places are still requiring vaccine cards and indoor masks. And people can still wear masks if they feel comfortable doing so, officials have said. They’ve urged residents to be respectful of others’ choices.

Under new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook County — including Chicago and its suburbs — is considered to be low risk for COVID-19.

When a county is in that low level, the CDC recommends residents stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. People can wear a mask at any time if they choose, but the agency recommends masks for people with symptoms of COVID-19, people who have tested positive or people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Feb. 9 the statewide mask mandate would end Monday. City officials announced the same day that Chicago’s mask and vaccine card mandates would end this Monday.

Chicago’s and Illinois’ mask mandates went into effect in August as the Delta surge drove up cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The Omicron surge in December then brought cases and hospitalizations to record levels, straining the city’s and state’s health care facilities.

Those numbers have now fallen dramatically, though officials have said they could bring back the mask mandates or other measures if there is another wave of COVID-19.

What’s happening in schools:

Pritzker announced late Friday he’s ending the statewide school mask mandate, which had been at the heart of a legal battle, on Monday.

Individual school districts can still enforce their own mask mandate or other COVID-19 safety precautions.

Chicago Public Schools still has a mask mandate in effect, though officials said an announcement on that rule could be coming soon.

Archdiocese of Chicago schools are allowing masks to be optional.

Reminder: Mask mandate still in effect for CPS. Read the note we sent to families today: pic.twitter.com/oaCOHJRbWa — CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) February 27, 2022

Where masks will still be required:

Chicago public schools.

Day cares.

Health care facilities.

Congregate care facilities.

Public transportation, including buses, trains and airplanes.

Federal buildings in areas of high of substantial risk of transmission.

Long-term care facilities when in communal areas.

In businesses that privately require mask use.

When in municipalities, like cities or counties, that have mask mandates.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: