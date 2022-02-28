LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Low-Line and Roscoe Village farmers markets are returning this June, and applications for vendors are open.

People looking to be a vendor at either of the farmers markets can apply through April 12, according to the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Lakeview. Applications for the Low-Line Market and Roscoe Village Farmers Market are online.

The Low-Line Market is moving to Tuesday evenings this year as it marks its 10th season. The market will run 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays June 7-Oct. 11 at the Southport Brown Line’s auxiliary exit.

The Low-Line Market accepts LINK card users for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Roscoe Village Farmers Market will return for its second year outside Jahn Elementary School, running 8 a.m.-noon Sundays June 12-Oct. 9 at 3149 N. Wolcott Ave.

More information on the Low-Line and Roscoe Village farmers markets can be found online.

