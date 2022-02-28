Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview, Roscoe Village Farmers Markets Are Coming — And Vendor Applications Are Open

The Lakeview Low-Line and Roscoe Village farmers markets will return this June, and applications for vendors are open through April 12.

Jake Wittich
7:23 AM CST on Feb 28, 2022
The Low-Line Farmers Market will return this June.
Low-Line Market/Facebook
  • Credibility:

LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Low-Line and Roscoe Village farmers markets are returning this June, and applications for vendors are open.

People looking to be a vendor at either of the farmers markets can apply through April 12, according to the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Lakeview. Applications for the Low-Line Market and Roscoe Village Farmers Market are online.

The Low-Line Market is moving to Tuesday evenings this year as it marks its 10th season. The market will run 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays June 7-Oct. 11 at the Southport Brown Line’s auxiliary exit.

The Low-Line Market accepts LINK card users for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Roscoe Village Farmers Market will return for its second year outside Jahn Elementary School, running 8 a.m.-noon Sundays June 12-Oct. 9 at 3149 N. Wolcott Ave.

More information on the Low-Line and Roscoe Village farmers markets can be found online.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Mask Mandates End In Chicago And Illinois As COVID Cases Drop

Masks are still required in some places, like on public transportation, at day cares, at Chicago public schools and at congregate settings like nursing homes.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
28 minutes ago

It Will Hit Almost 50 Degrees Wednesday In Chicago

The city's getting lots of 40-degree days and some sunshine this week.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
51 minutes ago

Woman Accused Of Destroying Family’s Garden Over Ald. Jim Gardiner Criticism Acquitted — But Key Evidence Wasn’t Disclosed

Police reports show Maureen McGlade admitted to being involved in two incidents last summer caught on video. But that information wasn't disclosed in a December trial, where a judge found her not guilty.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
52 minutes ago

Hundreds Rally To Support Ukraine, Pushing For Action Over Words: ‘Slava Ukraini, And Screw Vladimir Putin,’ Pritzker Says

“Anything we can do to help is what I'm trying to achieve,” said Kateryna Logoeska, a Ukrainian American whose parents have been hiding in a bomb shelter in Ukraine for days.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Izzy Stroobandt
1 hour ago

See more stories