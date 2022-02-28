Skip to contents

It Will Hit Almost 50 Degrees Wednesday In Chicago

The city's getting lots of 40-degree days and some sunshine this week.

Kelly Bauer
9:11 AM CST on Feb 28, 2022
The Chicago skyline as seen from Museum Campus on Nov. 19, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Most of this week will be 40 or warmer in Chicago.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 46 degrees, though there will be wind gusts up to 30 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorological spring starts Tuesday, bringing with it another 46-degree day and partly sunny skies, according to the weather agency.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week. It’ll top out at 48 degrees, and the day will be partly sunny.

Thursday will cool off to an expected high of 33 degrees. The day will be mostly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, but it’ll warm back up to a high of 40 degrees, according to the weather agency.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

It Will Hit Almost 50 Degrees Wednesday In Chicago

