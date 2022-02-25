Ride Navy Pier’s Famous Ferris Wheel For Free On Monday By Just Showing Off Your Smile

CHICAGO — Navy Pier is marking the city’s end to its mask mandate with free rides on its famous Ferris wheel.

Guests who show off their best grins 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday — the day the mask mandate ends — will get free rides on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier, according to a news release. They’ll also receive a free photo of their smile taken by Photogenic Inc.

The photo can be displayed in rotation on the hub of the wheel in March. Guests interested in having their photo displayed will be required to sign a release.

Guests will also no longer have to show their vaccination cards to eat or drink at Navy Pier starting Monday, coinciding with the end of the city’s vaccine card mandate.

Some shops at Navy Pier may still require masks or proof of vaccination for service.

Guests are welcome to wear masks as they see fit, according to Navy Pier.

