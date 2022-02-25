CTA Seeking Artists To Create Pieces For New Red Line Stations In Uptown, Edgewater

EDGEWATER — The CTA is looking for artists to create six pieces of public artwork to be installed at the Red Line stations being constructed in Uptown and Edgewater.

As part of CTA’s massive Red-Purple Modernization Project, the transit agency this week issued a request for proposals for artists to create original works that will hang in the stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr.

Like many “L” stations, the newly built Red Line stops will feature art to beautify the transit hubs and help the facilities represent the community they serve. The CTA has more than 70 public works of art in its stations and bus stops.

“Public art plays an important role by providing a more pleasant experience for our customers and the communities in which we serve,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement. “We are looking forward to hiring artists who will collaborate with local residents and enhance the new, beautiful and fully accessible stations we are building.”

A virtual information session for artists interested in the request for proposals will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday. To register for the event, click here.

Credit: Courtesy CTA Renderings show the new Bryn Mawr station on the Red Line will seek to blend in with the neighboring historic district.

The art will be installed at the main Lawrence, Argye, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr station houses. It will also be placed at the Hollywood Avenue entrance to the Bryn Mawr station and along the viaduct wall between Lawrence and Bryn Mawr, according to the CTA.

The CTA is seeking artists with experience in two- and three-dimensional art. The project will include design, fabrication and delivery of the work. Artists who are selected will be asked to meet with neighbors of each station to hear input on the art.

The stations are being built as part of the CTA’s $2 billion overhaul of the Red and Purple line infrastructure on the Far North Side.

Plans for the four stations were released in early 2021, with design elements meant to help the stations blend in with their surroundings, including the Asia on Argyle district and the Bryn Mawr historic district.

Crews are rebuilding the Red Line tracks in Edgewater with the help of a massive horizontal crane. The stations are set to open to the public by the end of 2024, with the art installed by the time of the opening, according to the CTA.

For more on the public art project, click here.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Construction continues along the CTA Red-Purple Bypass, as seen near Ardmore Avenue and Broadway in Edgewater on Nov. 9, 2021.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: