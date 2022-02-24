What’s The Future Of Avondale? Help Create A Neighborhood Plan At Upcoming Community Meetings

AVONDALE — Neighbors can shape the future of Avondale through upcoming community meetings.

The effort is a partnership between the city’s Department of Planning and Development, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and the Avondale Neighborhood Association. Organizers are asking Avondale residents, business owners and community leaders for help in crafting a plan for the neighborhood that reflects the desires of the people who live and work there.

At the meetings, and through an online portal, neighbors have the opportunity to weigh in on broader issues facing the neighborhood: How can Avondale continue to support its diverse residents and businesses? And how can Avondale take advantage of its transit access to promote investment?

The first meeting is set for 6:30-8 p.m. March 8 at Avondale-Logandale Elementary School, 3212 W. George St.

There will be additional meetings as the neighborhood plan takes shape, said Enrique Castillo, of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

The organization has worked with several other Chicago neighborhoods and cities across northeastern Illinois on similar plans that address transportation, economic development and housing, among other issues.

With the Avondale plan, organizers hope to “strengthen Avondale’s vitality and create a more livable, walkable and resilient community for years to come,” according to a flyer for the event.

To share your ideas, and for more information about the effort, visit the project website.

