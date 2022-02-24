Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

What’s The Future Of Avondale? Help Create A Neighborhood Plan At Upcoming Community Meetings

Avondale residents, business owners and community leaders are invited to participate in the effort, which kicks off next month.

Mina Bloom
8:05 AM CST on Feb 24, 2022
Sunlight graces storefront buildings on Milwaukee Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood in February.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

AVONDALE — Neighbors can shape the future of Avondale through upcoming community meetings.

The effort is a partnership between the city’s Department of Planning and Development, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and the Avondale Neighborhood Association. Organizers are asking Avondale residents, business owners and community leaders for help in crafting a plan for the neighborhood that reflects the desires of the people who live and work there.

At the meetings, and through an online portal, neighbors have the opportunity to weigh in on broader issues facing the neighborhood: How can Avondale continue to support its diverse residents and businesses? And how can Avondale take advantage of its transit access to promote investment?

The first meeting is set for 6:30-8 p.m. March 8 at Avondale-Logandale Elementary School, 3212 W. George St.

There will be additional meetings as the neighborhood plan takes shape, said Enrique Castillo, of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

The organization has worked with several other Chicago neighborhoods and cities across northeastern Illinois on similar plans that address transportation, economic development and housing, among other issues.

With the Avondale plan, organizers hope to “strengthen Avondale’s vitality and create a more livable, walkable and resilient community for years to come,” according to a flyer for the event.

To share your ideas, and for more information about the effort, visit the project website.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Stretch Of Waveland Avenue East Of Wrigley Field Could Become One-Way Under Police Proposal

Chicago Police want to make Waveland Avenue, from Sheffield Avenue to the first alley west of Halsted Street, a one-way street going east to better manage traffic and prevent side-swipes.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
1 hour ago

Thursday’s Snowstorm Will Drop 2-4 Inches Of Snow On Chicago, Make Afternoon Commute Hazardous

The snow is expected to start 2-4 p.m. Thursday and last throughout the night, tapering off around daybreak Friday.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

In Chicago Public Schools, More Principals And Teachers Are Leaving

In the first seven months of this fiscal year, which began in July, the pace of turnover picked up among all employee groups. Teacher retirement and resignations jumped roughly 85 percent.

Citywide
Mila Koumpilova, Chalkbeat Chicago
2 hours ago

10 Iconic Black Chicagoans You Should Know For Black History Month And Beyond

From art to science, these Black Chicagoans changed the game and have made a lasting impact on the city's neighborhoods.

Arts
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

See more stories