Thursday’s Snowstorm Will Drop 2-4 Inches Of Snow On Chicago, Make Afternoon Commute Hazardous

The snow is expected to start 2-4 p.m. Thursday and last throughout the night, tapering off around daybreak Friday.

Kelly Bauer
9:49 AM CST on Feb 24, 2022
People sled on the hill at Humboldt Park after a heavy snowfall in Chicago on Feb. 2, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city will get hit with 2-4 inches of snow when a storm starts Thursday afternoon.

The snow is expected to start 2-4 p.m. and last throughout the night, tapering off around daybreak Friday, said Zachary Yack, a National Weather Service meteorologist. There could be a few lingering, lake effect snow showers Friday morning, Yack said.

Most of the city will get 2-4 inches, Yack said. But the National Weather Service warned some parts of northeastern Illinois near the lake could see up to 5 inches of snow.

The day will stay chilly, with an expected high of just 29 degrees and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

The weather agency has issued a winter weather advisory, warning roads could be covered in snow and slippery due to the storm. The conditions will be hazardous and will impact Thursday evening’s commute, with possible impacts on the Friday morning commute, according to the advisory.

Drivers should go slow and use caution, according to the National Weather Service.

