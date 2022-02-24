Half Of Chicago Kids 5-11 Have Gotten At Least 1 Dose Of COVID Vaccine

CHICAGO — More than half of Chicago kids 5-11 years old have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 50.7 percent of kids 5-11 have gotten one dose of a vaccine, and 40.9 percent of children in that group have gotten both doses. The city passed the milestone this week, a move celebrated by the Chicago Department of Public Health.

There are an estimated 210,448 kids ages 5-11 in Chicago, officials previously said.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids in that age group in early November. Officials have urged parents and guardians to get kids vaccinated to ensure they’re protected against COVID-19.

Kids can get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free. They do not need to be covered by insurance, have an ID or have a doctor’s order. They can get their shots at the same time they get other vaccinations.

BAM! Over 50% of 5-11-year-old Chicagoans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine!



'Save the day' and get vaccinated! We have resources on https://t.co/CaEaU8sAu7. pic.twitter.com/2bsCnhgwuL — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) February 24, 2022

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 63.59 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 17,450 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,057,410 vaccine doses of the 23,777,965 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 68.9 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 76.5 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Wednesday, 63 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 32,580 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,114 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,979 cases since Wednesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,024,663.

• Since Wednesday, 132,055 tests were reported statewide. In all, 54,187,451 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 2 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.9 percent Wednesday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 2.5 percent. It was at 2.6 percent Wednesday.

• As of Wednesday night, 246 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 118 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, 11 deaths were reported since Wednesday. There have been at least 7,210 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of more than four people dying per day, down 53 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 402 confirmed cases reported since Wednesday. It’s had a total of 556,513 confirmed cases. An average of 270 confirmed cases are being reported per day, down 32 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 7 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 1.4 percent, down from 1.9 percent a week ago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: