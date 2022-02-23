Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Stretch Of Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue To Become ‘Pedestrian Street’ After Council Vote

Under the measure, developers who wish to build on the stretch must follow specific design guidelines. The ordinance blocks businesses like car washes and strip malls from opening on the street.

Mina Bloom
3:41 PM CST on Feb 23, 2022
Milwaukee Avenue between Logan Boulevard and Sacramento Avenue is now a "pedestrian street."
GoogleMaps
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — A measure aimed at maintaining and boosting pedestrian-friendly development along Logan Square’s Milwaukee received City Council approval this week, an effort to make a specific portion of the street consistent with surroundings blocks.

The full City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance introduced by Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) that makes Milwaukee Avenue between Logan Boulevard and Sacramento Avenue a “pedestrian street.” The stretch is largely taken up by Logan Apartments, the massive development that replaced the Discount MegaMall.

Under the measure, developers who wish to build on the stretch must follow specific design guidelines, according to Paul Sajovec, chief of staff for Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd). The measure also prohibits certain kinds of businesses from opening on the street, Savojec said.

Developments on the stretch must have building facades at or near the sidewalk, large storefront windows and entrances off the sidewalk for pedestrians, among other stipulations, according to the original “pedestrian streets” ordinance. A number of businesses can no longer open on the stretch, including drive-thru facilities, car dealerships, gas stations, car washes, residential storage warehouses and strip malls.

The Milwaukee Avenue blocks directly north and south of the stretch already have the “pedestrian street” designation, so the legislation is only filling in a gap on the thoroughfare, Sajovec said.

Broadly, the measure aims to “promote future development that is geared toward supporting a vibrant, walkable retail environment,” he said.

Savjoec said the alderman submitted the legislation without a specific project in mind. But the move could have ramifications for the huge Marcello’s Father and Son Restaurant site at 2475 N. Milwaukee Ave., which has sat vacant for a few years. The family-run restaurant closed in 2019 after 72 years in the neighborhood, leaving its large building and parking lot up for redevelopment.

For a map of “pedestrian streets” across Chicago, go here.

Justin Laurence contributed reporting.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

