One Tail At A Time’s Gala Returning For 1st Time Since Start Of Pandemic

The 13th Houndstooth Ball is set for March 12. All proceeds will benefit the no-kill shelter and its rescue and outreach work.

Maia McDonald
7:22 AM CST on Feb 23, 2022
One Tail at a Time is an animal rescue group.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — One Tail at a Time is bringing back its Houndstooth Ball after hosting virtual galas during the pandemic.

The 13th Houndstooth Ball will welcome nearly 600 of Chicago’s animal philanthropists, rescuers and their furry friends for a fundraiser 7-11 p.m March 12 at the Morgan Manufacturing building, 401 N. Morgan St., according to a news release from the shelter.

The gala was held virtually the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds will go toward the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of dogs, cats and rabbits in need, according to One Tail at a Time. It will also support One Tail at a Time adopters and community outreach efforts, including its work to provide humane education and assistance for disadvantaged and low-income families, according to the nonprofit. 

Houndstooth Ball attendees will enjoy a vegan dinner from Liberation Donuts while their dogs receive their own dinner.

There will be a silent auction with 100 prize packages, including a photo session with Becky Brown Photography, a custom tattoos of the winner’s dog and a rescue ride-along with Executive Director Heather Owen.

One Tail at a Time encourages poeple interested in attending the event to buy tickets online, which are expected to sell out quickly. General tickets are $200, VIP tickets are $250 and canine tickets are $75. Those with VIP tickets will have access to an exclusive cocktail hour beginning 6 p.m.

All Houndstooth Ball guests will be expected to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken the day of for entry. N95 and KN95 masks will also be required.

