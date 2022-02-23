Loyola Park’s Black History Month Party Sunday Will Feature Talks From Black Rogers Park Entrepreneurs

ROGERS PARK — A Black History Month celebration Sunday at Loyola Park will honor Rogers Park’s first Black residents and feature talks from local Black business owners.

Loyola Park’s 20th annual Black History Month celebration will take place 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at the park’s field house, 1230 W. Greenleaf Ave.

The event will feature talks from eight Black entrepreneurs, according to the Loyola Park Advisory Council. Speakers include Terry Gant, owner of Third Coast Comics; Natasha King, owner of Jungle Love Herbs; and Betty McDaniels, of Lakeside Treasures.

Loyola Park’s celebration will include a discussion of the Pollard Family, the first Black residents of Rogers Park, whose members blazed trails in the NFL, Northwestern University and the film industry. An effort is underway to rename a park in the neighborhood after the Pollard family.

An art exhibit featuring the work of Chicago Public Schools students and other local art programs will be on display.

Organizers of the Black History Month party will collect gently used books for the park’s children’s library, and donations are encouraged.

For more on the event, click here.

