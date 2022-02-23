Here’s How Mayor Lightfoot Will Pick The New 11th Ward Alderperson

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has less than two months to pick an 11th Ward alderperson to fill the seat left vacant by Patrick Daley Thompson.

Daley Thompson — grandson and nephew of Chicago’s famed Daley mayors — was convicted in mid-February of tax fraud and making false statements to regulators. He was forced to resign from his post as 11th Ward alderman. That leaves Lightfoot to pick his successor until aldermanic elections roll around.

Lightfoot announced Wednesday in a news release how she’ll go about picking the new alderperson.

Here’s the process:

Interested candidates can submit applications to aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org or mail an application to City Hall care of the 11th Ward Vacancy Committee. Applications are due by March 11.

Once the application period closes, the names and resumes of each applicant will be made publicly available and a committee will review each application.

The committee will review the applications, interview candidates and recommend a slate of candidates to the mayor.

Lightfoot will select the final candidate. The city will aim to swear in the person by the March City Council.

The appointed alderman will serve until the aldermanic election in 2023.

Candidates must have lived in the 11th Ward for at least one year prior to being appointed as an alderperson.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) will serve as chair of the committee. Its members will be Salvador Cicero, principal of the Cicero Law Group; Grace Chan McKibben, executive director of the Coalition for a Better Chinese Community; and Jamie Trecker, producer and co-host of Lumpen Radio, according to Lightfoot’s office.

More information about the process is available online.

