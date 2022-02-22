Every Student At This Chicago School Surprised With Scholarship To Go To College For Free

PILSEN — The entire student body at one of Pilsen’s largest high school were surprised with full rides to college Tuesday morning.

All 1,600 students at Benito Juarez Community Academy, 2150 S. Laflin St., will get full scholarships thanks to Hope Chicago, a nonprofit that funds college scholarships for Chicago Public Schools students. A parent or guardian of each student also can receive a scholarship, according to Hope Chicago.

The scholarship covers all costs — tuition, room and board, books and fees — at any of Hope Chicago’s 20 partner colleges and universities in Illinois. The list includes four-year public colleges in the state, two-year City Colleges of Chicago, some private colleges and trade schools.

Students also will receive a $750 stipend at the beginning of each school year to use for any expenses they choose.

Benito is just the first school to receive this good news. Four other Chicago schools on the South, West or Southwest Sides will get the same surprise announcement throughout the rest of the week.

“As a life-long educator, I understand the barriers that college students face as they enter the higher education system,” said Dr. Janice Jackson, CEO of Hope Chicago and former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, in a statement. “Hope Chicago has a bold vision and an ambitious goal. With the help of the community, civic and business leaders, we have the opportunity to redefine the education landscape in our city.”

