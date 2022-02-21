Improvements Are Coming To 79th Street. Here’s How Auburn Gresham Neighbors Can Weigh In

AUBURN GRESHAM — Upgrades and renovations to the 79th Street corridor in Auburn Gresham could happen as soon as summer 2023, and neighbors can vote on what changes they’d like to see.

Through an online survey offered by the Chicago Department of Transportation, neighbors can tell the city about common concerns along the bustling 79th Street Corridor — like traffic congestion — and pick new paint designs and neighborhood identifiers that best reflect their community. The project will span 79th Street from Paulina Street to Fielding Avenue, and Halsted from 78th to 80th streets. You can weigh in here.

The improvements are part of INVEST South/West, a program that will bring new developments to West and South Side communities. Auburn Gresham has one of the busiest commercial corridors in neighborhoods selected for the initiative.

Construction on another INVEST South/West project in Auburn Gresham — two multi-million dollar affordable housing complexes — could begin as soon as this summer, officials with the development team said last year.

City officials met with community members Tuesday to outline other improvements neighbors could expect to see in the coming year. In addition to “character updates,” like colorful paintings or cobblestone pavements, the department will also install new street lighting, update sidewalks and curbs, plant trees and work to improve pedestrian safety.

Upgrades to the viaduct at the new Auburn Gresham METRA station are also on the list.

More community meetings and project surveys are scheduled for the spring and summer with dates to come, officials with the transportation department said.

Neighbors can submit questions or comments about the corridor project here.

Credit: Chicago Department of Transportation

