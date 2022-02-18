Skip to contents

Roseland, Pullman

Pullman National Monument Celebrating Seventh Anniversary With Virtual Event

The Saturday event will feature live music, a photo montage and remarks from superintendent Teri Gage about what 2022 has in store for the South Side monument.

Maia McDonald
1:02 PM CST on Feb 18, 2022
The Pullman National Monument in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago on August 26, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
PULLMAN — The National Park Service is hosting a virtual event this weekend to celebrate the Pullman National Monument’s seventh anniversary. 

The event will feature live music, a photo montage and remarks from superintendent Teri Gage about what 2022 will look like for the monument. The event will be livestreamed on the Pullman National Monument Facebook page at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The livestream will be posted to the monument’s website following the event.

The Historic Pullman District, including the factory site, administration building and clock tower, were designated a national monument in 2015 by President Barack Obama. The site officially opened for visitors in Sept. 2021 after years of work from community stakeholders, leaders and residents.

Maia McDonald

