Get Free Groceries At Garfield Ridge Baptist Church Saturday

GARFIELD RIDGE — A Southwest Side group will be handing out bags of free groceries Saturday at Garfield Ridge Baptist Church.

The Southwest Collective, in partnership with Chicagoland Food Sovereignty Coalition, will have fresh produce and pantry staples available starting 1 p.m. Saturday in the church lobby, 5520 S. Narragansett Ave.

Saturday at 1pm – come get free groceries at Garfield Ridge Baptist Church on Narragansett & Archer. @chifoodsov pic.twitter.com/LGVmMVBvlC — swcollectivechi (@swcollectivechi) February 17, 2022

