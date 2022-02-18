Skip to contents

Midway, West Lawn

Get Free Groceries At Garfield Ridge Baptist Church Saturday

The Southwest Collective and Chicagoland Food Sovereignty Coalition will start the giveaway 1 p.m. Saturday. Fresh produce and pantry staples will be available.

Madison Savedra
12:30 PM CST on Feb 18, 2022
Southwest Collective members give out groceries and prepared healthy meals to families in need at in 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

GARFIELD RIDGE — A Southwest Side group will be handing out bags of free groceries Saturday at Garfield Ridge Baptist Church.

The Southwest Collective, in partnership with Chicagoland Food Sovereignty Coalition, will have fresh produce and pantry staples available starting 1 p.m. Saturday in the church lobby, 5520 S. Narragansett Ave.

Madison Savedra

