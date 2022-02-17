Skip to contents

Lincoln Park, Old Town

Dom’s Kitchen & Market Expanding Into Old Town After Success Of First Store

Dom's Kitchen & Market will open its second store, located along Wells Street in Old Town, this fall.

Jake Wittich
8:40 PM CST on Feb 17, 2022
Dom's Kitchen & Market at 2730 N. Halsted St. opened Tuesday in Lincoln Park.
Provided/Mila Samokhina
OLD TOWN — Dom’s Kitchen & Market, a small-footprint grocery store from Bob Mariano that opened last year in Lincoln Park, is coming to Old Town this fall.

The new store will open at 1225 N. Wells St. later this year, Dom’s Kitchen & Market announced Thursday. This will be the second of 15 locations the grocery store hopes to open by 2025.

The first Dom’s opened in June at 2730 N. Halsted St. in Lincoln Park, introducing the store’s concept of combining grocery stopping with restaurant dining and food delivery.

The 17,800-square-foot store in Lincoln Park features more than a dozen show kitchens when people can order meals for dine-in, carryout or delivery; an all-day cafe; a bakery; a florist and other amenities.

Dom’s Kitchen & Market hopes to “amplify the Old Town community” with its curated meat products, chef-crafted meals and in-store dining areas, according to the grocery store.

Mariano previously said the store “will not be conventional in any way” and will serve as a hub where neighbors can buy groceries, order meals to-go or grab a drink at the end of the day.

The Old Town location will be 50 percent larger than Lincoln Park store, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

Dom’s Kitchen & Market has also expanded into online services, allowing customers to order ahead for in-store or curbside pickup, according to the grocery store. It also offers delivery for its coffee and kitchen items through most delivery platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

See more stories