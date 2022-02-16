Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Stan’s Donuts Opening In Uptown’s Former City Sports Building Next Year

Stan's will open in the 200-unit apartment building being built at 4611 N. Broadway. The City Sports building was demolished in February 2021 to make way for the structure.

Joe Ward
8:00 AM CST on Feb 16, 2022
Stan's Donuts & Coffee will open June 18 at 5225 S. Harper Court.
Stan's Donuts/Facebook
  • Credibility:

UPTOWN — Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is coming to the corner of Broadway and Wilson Avenue, where it will anchor the retail portion of Uptown’s newest apartment building.

The local doughnut chain will open in the under-construction apartments at 4611 N. Broadway, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. Stan’s will occupy a corner storefront and will look to open in spring 2023.

Stan’s is the first retail store to be announced for the building known as Platform 4611.

Construction began last year on the foundation, and crews started the vertical build in January. The nine-story structure will have 200 units, 22 parking spaces and 12,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

The single-story City Sports building at Broadway and Wilson was demolished in February 2021 to make way for the structure.

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
The under-construction apartment building at 4611 N. Broadway photographed on Feb. 1, 2022.

The apartments will welcome residents in late 2022 or early 2023, according to Urbanize Chicago. There are at least four other retail spaces available on the building’s ground floor, according to a property listing.

Stan’s was founded in 1963 in Los Angeles and opened in Chicago in 2014, when local restaurateur Rich Labriola bought into the company. It has 12 Chicago locations, including three in Lakeview. The location nearest to Uptown is at 3300 N. Broadway.

Stan’s opened its first South Side location in Hyde Park in June.

Credit: Courtesy 46th Ward Office
Revised plans for the redevelopment of the northeast corner of Broadway and Wilson show a more classical style building.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Lincoln Square’s Winter Brew Event Moves Outside For First Time This Weekend

The event was moved outdoors this year to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
58 minutes ago

Fast Track, Legendary West Loop Hot Dog Stand, Closing Wednesday After 31 Years To Make Room For A High-Rise

"The neighborhood changed for the better, but not necessarily for the working class people, which were primary to our customer base,” longtime owner Eddie Tefka said.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

Snow, Freezing Rain And Sleet Are Coming To Chicago. Here’s When The Storm Will Hit

Enjoy Wednesday's 50-degree weather — because storms are coming once the evening hits, and they'll last for much of Thursday.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

City’s Plan To Buy Closed West Side Aldi Spurs Debate On Acquisition Policy

The Aldi abruptly closed in October, leaving “a big hole in the amount of grocers available in the neighborhood,” a city planning official said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
3 hours ago

See more stories