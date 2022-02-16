Stan’s Donuts Opening In Uptown’s Former City Sports Building Next Year

UPTOWN — Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is coming to the corner of Broadway and Wilson Avenue, where it will anchor the retail portion of Uptown’s newest apartment building.

The local doughnut chain will open in the under-construction apartments at 4611 N. Broadway, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. Stan’s will occupy a corner storefront and will look to open in spring 2023.

Stan’s is the first retail store to be announced for the building known as Platform 4611.

Construction began last year on the foundation, and crews started the vertical build in January. The nine-story structure will have 200 units, 22 parking spaces and 12,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

The single-story City Sports building at Broadway and Wilson was demolished in February 2021 to make way for the structure.

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago The under-construction apartment building at 4611 N. Broadway photographed on Feb. 1, 2022.

The apartments will welcome residents in late 2022 or early 2023, according to Urbanize Chicago. There are at least four other retail spaces available on the building’s ground floor, according to a property listing.

Stan’s was founded in 1963 in Los Angeles and opened in Chicago in 2014, when local restaurateur Rich Labriola bought into the company. It has 12 Chicago locations, including three in Lakeview. The location nearest to Uptown is at 3300 N. Broadway.

Stan’s opened its first South Side location in Hyde Park in June.

Credit: Courtesy 46th Ward Office Revised plans for the redevelopment of the northeast corner of Broadway and Wilson show a more classical style building.

