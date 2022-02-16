Skip to contents

Snow, Freezing Rain And Sleet Are Coming To Chicago. Here’s When The Storm Will Hit

Enjoy Wednesday's 50-degree weather — because storms are coming once the evening hits, and they'll last for much of Thursday.

Kelly Bauer
9:02 AM CST on Feb 16, 2022
Vereniz Mieves shovels the sidewalk in Irving Park as snow continues to fall across Chicago during Winter Storm Landon on Feb. 2, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

CHICAGO — Snow is expected to hit Chicago on Thursday — and it’ll be the South Side that gets the brunt of the storm.

Most of the city is expected to get 2-4 inches of snow, but the South Side and south suburbs could get up to 7 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The weather agency has a winter weather advisory that will be in effect 3 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday.

The stormy weather will start with possible freezing rain, sleet and snow on Wednesday night, according to the weather agency. There will be a “wintry mix” early Thursday that could see ice accumulate, then a possible break in the weather Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

But the snow will return early Thursday afternoon and last throughout the rest of the day.

The day will be chilly, too, with an expected high of 30 degrees that will fall to 26 by 3 p.m., according to the weather agency. It’ll be windy, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Travelers should plan for “slippery road conditions” and snow accumulating on streets, making for potentially hazardous travel, according to the National Weather Service. The “heavy, wet” snow could also strain tree branches and power lines, which could lead to outages, according to the weather agency.

