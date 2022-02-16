Lincoln Square’s Winter Brew Event Moves Outside For First Time This Weekend

LINCOLN SQUARE — Lincoln Square’s annual Winter Brew event will be held outside for the first time this weekend.

Now in its 10th year ,the festival will kick off noon Saturday on Lincoln Avenue between Eastwood and Wilson avenues. The suggested donation for entry is $5. Beers will cost $5-$8.

Some of the featured brewers are Aleman Brewing Company Northman Cider, Hop Butcher for the World, Begyle Brewing, Maplewood Brewery, The Northman Cider, Old Irving Brewing, Dovetail Brewery, Alarmist Brewing and more.

Credit: Provided. Some of the beers that will be featured during Lincoln Square’s 2022 Winter Brew event.

And food will be available from Northman Cider, Carbon Arc Bar & Board and Hilary’s Cookies.

The event’s vendors will be tented.

The event is being organized by the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds will benefit the Illinois LINK food benefit program at the Lincoln Square Farmers Market and the Lincoln Square PaintWorks artist program.

Normally the event is hosted at DANK Haus, but it was moved outside this year to reduce the risk of COVID-19 while still bringing foot traffic to the Lincoln Avenue commercial corridor during the slower winter, said Rudy Flores, the chamber’s executive director.

