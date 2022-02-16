Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker To Speak At Chicago Public Library Event For Black History Month

CHICAGO — The Chicago Public Library is hosting a virtual event featuring Candace Parker, the star forward of the Chicago Sky’s WNBA championship-winning team.

Parker, along with ABC 7 Sports anchor and reporter Dionne Miller, will be part of a virtual conversation about social justice issues for the library’s African American History Month program. The event will be livestreamed 6 p.m. Feb. 28 on the library’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

The event with Parker and Miller is part of the library’s African American History Month mental health and wellness theme, and will kick off the library’s “Voices for Justice” speaker series about social justice, equity and inclusivity.

Other speakers, artists, authors, thought-leaders and experts will be featured monthly. Future “Voices for Justice” events include:

March 30 – A conversation between activist and Chicagoan Mikki Kendall and Block Club Chicago’s Jamie Nesbitt Golden. Kendall is the author of several books, including “Hood Feminism”, one of CPL’s Best Books of the Year in 2020.

April 12 – A Harold Washington Centennial Celebration, in partnership with the Harold Washington Legacy Committee. The celebration will celebrate the life and legacy of Mayor Washington in honor of his 100th birthday.

April 28 – Author, critic, Pulitzer Prize winner Margo Jefferson, who penned the memoirs “Constructing a Nervous System” and “Negroland”. Jefferson is known for writing on jazz, culture, and literature.

