Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker To Speak At Chicago Public Library Event For Black History Month

Parker and ABC 7 Sports anchor and reporter Dionne Miller will be speaking about social justice issues Feb. 28. It will be livestreamed on the library's Youtube and Facebook pages.

Maia McDonald
3:00 PM CST on Feb 16, 2022
Chicago Sky center Candace Parker high fives teammates before the game against the Connecticut Sun during Game Three of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 3, 2021 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The Chicago Public Library is hosting a virtual event featuring Candace Parker, the star forward of the Chicago Sky’s WNBA championship-winning team.

Parker, along with ABC 7 Sports anchor and reporter Dionne Miller, will be part of a virtual conversation about social justice issues for the library’s African American History Month program. The event will be livestreamed 6 p.m. Feb. 28 on the library’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

The event with Parker and Miller is part of the library’s African American History Month mental health and wellness theme, and will kick off the library’s “Voices for Justice” speaker series about social justice, equity and inclusivity. 

Other speakers, artists, authors, thought-leaders and experts will be featured monthly. Future “Voices for Justice” events include:

  • March 30 – A conversation between activist and Chicagoan Mikki Kendall and Block Club Chicago’s Jamie Nesbitt Golden. Kendall is the author of several books, including “Hood Feminism”, one of CPL’s Best Books of the Year in 2020.
  • April 12 – A Harold Washington Centennial Celebration, in partnership with the Harold Washington Legacy Committee. The celebration will celebrate the life and legacy of Mayor Washington in honor of his 100th birthday.
  • April 28 – Author, critic, Pulitzer Prize winner Margo Jefferson, who penned the memoirs “Constructing a Nervous System” and “Negroland”. Jefferson is known for writing on jazz, culture, and literature.

Maia McDonald

Wicker Park Bar Raising Money To Help Server Shot At The Point: ‘He’s Just A Good Kid All Around’

Jordan Mendez was having an after-work drink Feb. 6 at The Point when he was shot in the face. Chicago police have closed the Wicker Park bar, which has been the site of two shootings in five months.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

Voters Should Decide On Chicago’s New Ward Map, Latino Caucus And Independent Group Say As They Join Forces To Push For Referendum

The head of the City Council Black Caucus fired back that the Latino Caucus map proposal would "reduce the gains the Black community has made in Chicago."

Citywide
Justin Laurence
3 hours ago

Former Uptown Elementary School Officials Defrauded CPS Of $45,000 With Phony Office Supply Invoices, Feds Say

Brennemann Elementary's former principal has also been charged with stealing $200,000 from CPS in a bogus overtime payout scheme.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
3:00 PM CST

