Man Accused Of Starting Bronzeville Shootout That Left Grandmother Dead Charged

BRONZEVILLE — Another man has been charged in connection with a Bronzeville shootout that left a South Side grandmother dead.

Elbert Duncan, 47, was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated battery for allegedly shooting a 34-year-old man Feb. 1 in the 200 block of East 35th Street, police said.

Duncan allegedly shot security guard Victor Brown in his leg during an argument outside the liquor store where Brown worked, according to the Sun-Times. Duncan, who had been banned from the store, then ran off, the paper reported.

While on the ground wounded, Brown fired more than 20 shots with a colleague’s gun into the street, even though there were bystanders and Duncan was gone, prosecutors said last week, according to the Sun-Times.

While shooting, Brown hit and killed 55-year-old Bobbye Johnson.

“Ms. Johnson was simply walking down the street one minute and an innocent victim. She was caught in senseless crossfire in the next moment,” Supt. David Brown said last week. “She was a mother and a grandmother. A friend and a confidante. A woman of faith who will never be forgotten.”

Victor Brown, 34, was charged with first-degree murder charge in Johnson’s death, police said. He was hospitalized during his bail hearing last week, when a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Duncan is due in bond court Tuesday.

“… Ms. Johnson should be here but for the reckless conduct of the person we charged,” the superintendent said.

