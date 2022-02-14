Skip to contents

Lincoln Park, Old Town

Days After Angry Customer Throws Brick Through Wieners Circle Door, Hot Dog Stand’s Cameras Capture Another Crime

A news crew from WGN was doing a report on the Wieners Circle's door being smashed by a maskless customer when the car theft happened just across the street.

Jake Wittich
11:53 AM CST on Feb 14, 2022
Security footage captured by the Wieners Circle shows the man throw a drink at his stolen car and chase after it as the vehicle speeds past the 7-Eleven.
Twitter/The Wieners Circle
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Just days after an angry customer threw a brick through the Wieners Circle front door after being asked to wear a mask, the hot dog stand’s surveillance cameras captured another crime outside the restaurant.

A news crew from WGN was outside the Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., doing a report on the brick-throwing incident about 9 p.m. Sunday when someone stole an idling car behind them, according to police and a separate WGN story.

A 26-year-old man parked his black Honda Civic across the street from the hot dog stand in front of a 7-Eleven, 2619 N. Clark St., and left his doors unlocked while he ran inside, police said.

The victim noticed his car being driven away and tried chasing it as it drove off, police said.

Surveillance video released Monday by the Wieners Circle shows a group of three men walk up the Honda, with one of them getting inside and taking off with the car. The video later shows the car’s owner throwing a soda at the Honda and chasing after it as the car passes by the 7-Eleven.

“Why does this s–t keep happening, Chicago stop the madness!” the Wieners Circle tweeted about the incident.

No one was in custody Monday morning as detectives investigated, police said.

The car theft happened just days after the Wieners Circle was targeted by a maskless customer who grew angry after staff asked him to wear a face covering. That incident was also captured on video and circulated online in hopes of catching the vandal.

The man was visiting the Wieners Circle about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and threw two snowballs at the Wieners Circle staff when they asked him to wear a mask, according to police and the hot dog stand.

The man left the hot dog stand in a car, but he returned a short while later with a brick that he threw at the business’s front door, shattering its glass, police and the Wieners Circle said.

“Everyone is safe and we’re grateful for all the love,” the Wieners Circle wrote in a tweet sharing security footage of the incident.

No one was in custody Monday morning as detectives investigated, police said. But the Wieners Circle has been crowdsourcing, sharing the license plate number of the man’s getaway car, to solve the case.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

