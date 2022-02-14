Chicago Will Hit 50 Degrees This Week — And Then See Freezing Rain, Snow And Sleet The Next Day

CHICAGO — The city could see 50-degree weather this week — before temperatures plunge again and snow is posible.

Monday will stay chilly, with an expected high temperature of 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a chance for snow flurries.

Tuesday will warm up to 36 degrees. It will be partly sunny but breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday could hit 50 degrees. Rain showers are likely in the afternoon, and the day will be cloudy, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday will see temperatures fall to 28 degrees. Snow and sleet are expected and will possibly be mixed in with freezing rain early in the morning. It will be a “blustery” day, according to the weather agency.

Friday will see the skies clear, as the day will be mostly cloudy. The expected high temperature is 28 degrees.

