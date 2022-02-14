Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Chicago Will Hit 50 Degrees This Week — And Then See Freezing Rain, Snow And Sleet The Next Day

Wednesday will be Chicago's warmest day in a while — but the rest of the week is looking cloudy and chilly.

Kelly Bauer
8:20 AM CST on Feb 14, 2022
Manuel Mola plows the snow in Irving Park as snow continues to fall across Chicago during Winter Storm Landon on Feb. 2, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city could see 50-degree weather this week — before temperatures plunge again and snow is posible.

Monday will stay chilly, with an expected high temperature of 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a chance for snow flurries.

Tuesday will warm up to 36 degrees. It will be partly sunny but breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday could hit 50 degrees. Rain showers are likely in the afternoon, and the day will be cloudy, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday will see temperatures fall to 28 degrees. Snow and sleet are expected and will possibly be mixed in with freezing rain early in the morning. It will be a “blustery” day, according to the weather agency.

Friday will see the skies clear, as the day will be mostly cloudy. The expected high temperature is 28 degrees.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Bronzeville Leaders Did Not Want A Casino At Michael Reese Development — But Chicago’s First Casino Could Be Next Door

Some neighbors are worried building a casino at the old Michael Reese site would negatively impact an already vulnerable community. Others say it's a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity that would bring good jobs.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

Lawmakers Mull Restoring Death Penalty To Deter Crime, But Critics Call It A ‘Proven Failure’

Several Republican lawmakers have filed bills that would make the death penalty a possible sentence for people convicted in the first-degree murder of police officers, firefighters or case workers at the Department of Children and Family Services.

Citywide
Ben Szalinski, The Daily Line
2 hours ago

Chicago Pizza Festival To Serve Up Hand-Picked Pies From Across The City To Prove We Have ‘A Lot More To Offer’ Than Deep Dish

Chicago Pizza Festival was created by food reporter Steve Dolinsky to showcase the city’s wide array of pizza styles and traditions. Forty pizzerias will be serving made-to-order pies at Plumbers Union Hall.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Amy Qin
3 hours ago

Chicago Will Hit 50 Degrees This Week — And Then See Freezing Rain, Snow And Sleet The Next Day

Wednesday will be Chicago's warmest day in a while — but the rest of the week is looking cloudy and chilly.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

See more stories