Roseland, Pullman

5 Chicago Firefighters Taken To Hospitals After Flashover At Roseland Fire

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

Block Club Chicago Staff
4:24 PM CST on Feb 12, 2022
State Farm/Flickr

CHICAGO — Five Chicago firefighters were taken to area hospitals Saturday afternoon while battling a fire in the Roseland neighborhood. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

A sixth firefighter was being evaluated, officials said. The condition of the firefighters has been not released.

The fire was at a home in the 200 block of West 112th Place. The Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet they believe a flashover, a burst of heat and flames, happened at the fire, injuring the firefighters.

A “mayday” emergency call went out after the flashover. The injured were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Little Company of Mary Medical Center.

A media briefing is planned for Saturday at Christ, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Block Club Chicago Staff

