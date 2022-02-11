Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Man Charged With Arson After Officials Say He Threw Molotov Cocktail into Pilsen Bar

Juan Aguilar pleaded not guilty in a federal court Monday afternoon.

Madison Savedra
7:22 AM CST on Feb 11, 2022
The man allegedly threw a Molotov Cocktail inside the bar September 24, 2019.
Google Maps
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — A man has been charged after officials said he threw a Molotov cocktail at a Pilsen bar in September 2019.

Juan Aguilar, 37, is charged with one count of maliciously damaging and destroying a building and one count of unlawfully possessing an improvised incendiary bomb. Prosecutors said Thursday he threw the Molotov cocktail at Caminos de Michoacan Bar, 1659 W. Cullerton St., on Sept. 24, 2019 . 

Aguilar pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to provide additional information.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

West Side Business Owner Giving Away Free Food At 3 PM Friday After City Closed Save A Lot

The Feb. 11 food giveaway is aimed at helping those struggling with food insecurity following the sudden closure of Save A Lot in West Garfield Park.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
1 hour ago

You’re Invited: Black History Is Chicago History

On Feb. 24, join us for a virtual conversation with historian Shermann "Dilla" Thomas, activist Fred Hampton Jr. and Folded Map creator Tonika Lewis Johnson on the Black Chicagoans who made our city great.

Citywide
Maple Walker
2 hours ago

BadaBing Wings Opens In Uptown, Finds Early Success Despite Wing Shortage, Price Increases

Badabing Wings opened Jan. 3 and has sold out of wings multiple times due to eager customers and pandemic-caused wing shortages.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
8:00 AM CST

Tired Of Empty Storefronts In Your Neighborhood? ‘Vacancy Fraud’ Bill Would Punish Landlords Who Avoid Renting Them Out

"We need some legitimate proof" that landlords with vacant storefronts are working to rent, sell or renovate their properties, proponents say. If not, landlords could be forced to pay back three times the amount of tax breaks received.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
7:51 AM CST

See more stories