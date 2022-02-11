Man Charged With Arson After Officials Say He Threw Molotov Cocktail into Pilsen Bar

PILSEN — A man has been charged after officials said he threw a Molotov cocktail at a Pilsen bar in September 2019.

Juan Aguilar, 37, is charged with one count of maliciously damaging and destroying a building and one count of unlawfully possessing an improvised incendiary bomb. Prosecutors said Thursday he threw the Molotov cocktail at Caminos de Michoacan Bar, 1659 W. Cullerton St., on Sept. 24, 2019 .

Aguilar pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to provide additional information.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: