Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Logan Square’s Goethe Elementary Bringing Back ‘Latin Beats’ Fundraiser After 2-Year Hiatus

Parents are looking for more sponsors in the leadup to the event, the school's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Mina Bloom
7:22 AM CST on Feb 11, 2022
LOGAN SQUARE — Goethe Elementary School’s biggest fundraiser of the year is set for next month — and this one will be in person.

Tickets are on sale for the school’s Latin Beats benefit concert, which will be held 7-11 p.m. March 11 at Stan Mansion, 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd.

The concert will feature salsa artist Papo Santiago and Infraverde and a DJ set from Jesse de la Peña of Vocalo radio. Drinks and appetizers will be provided. There will also be an auction with raffle prizes, including gift certificates to Pretty Cool Ice Cream and circus camp CircEsteem.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Goethe Elementary, 2236 N. Rockwell St. Tickets start at $35 and can be bought online.

This is the school’s second Latin Beats fundraiser. The first was held in 2019, said Gabe Cummings, president of Friends of Goethe, the all-volunteer group behind the event.

Cummings said her group decided against putting on the event in 2021 and 2020 because of the pandemic, which cost them a lot of donation money, she said. Luckily, parents and local businesses stepped up to fill the gap, Cummings said, but the group “had to get more scrappy” in the absence of a big, in-person fundraiser.

This year’s event will hopefully bring in enough donations to support a wide range of programs and equipment at Goethe as the school navigates pandemic challenges, Cummings said.

Goethe enrolls 58 percent low-income students, according to Chicago Public Schools figures. Some families are struggling to pay for school activities like Mexican folkloric dance class, Cummings said.

In the leadup to the Latin Beats event, Cummings and other Goethe parents are looking for more sponsors. To apply to be a sponsor, or for more information about the fundraiser, visit Friends of Goethe’s website.

Event-goers must provide proof of vaccination at the door. Masks are required.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

