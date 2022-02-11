How Can The City Improve 31st Street In Little Village? Here’s How You Can Weigh In

LITTLE VILLAGE — Your can share your idea for upgrading 31st Street with a new study.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is conducting a study of the 31st Street industrial corridor roughly between Sacramento Avenue and Kostner Avenue. Residents can leave comments and ideas for the stretch on an interactive map.

Residents can use the map to drop on an icon on any part along the stretch. The icons can signify if there’s a particularly dangerous intersection for pedestrians or cyclists, if there’s a good spot for better transit or if the street struggles with traffic.

“Help us identify where there are challenges and opportunities for 31st Street by sharing your experience along the corridor,” the study’s website reads. “Your input will help identify locations for potential projects and improvement and inform recommendations.”

This 31st Street Corridor Study is part of a larger Southwest Industrial Corridor Transportation Study to learn more about how people travel through the industrial strip, which experiences a lot of truck traffic.

Kim Wasserman, executive director of the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, said her group has worked to get the word out about the 31st Street Corridor Study and encouraging residents to give their input.

“It’s such an important conversation about 31st Street,” Wasserman said.

Wasserman said the study is “a win” since it meant the city is acknowledging it doesn’t know enough about the stretch to start making decisions.

Wasserman said she hopes more details about the study are made public. Other than the interactive map, her environmental group hasn’t seen outreach, she said.

The Chicago Department of Transportation did not respond to a request for comment.

