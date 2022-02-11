Skip to contents

Celebrate Black History Month Saturday With Black Children’s Book Authors At Malcolm X College

Nearly 40 Black children's books authors will be at Malcolm X College this Saturday.

Maia McDonald
9:13 AM CST on Feb 11, 2022
A young reader checks out a new book.
Donald Bailey
  • Credibility:

NEAR WEST SIDE — Malcolm X College will host free workshops and conversations with Black children’s book authors for a special Black History Month event Saturday.

Malcolm X College, in partnership with the Black Authors Guild and Chicago Public Schools Parent University, is hosting nearly 40 Black children’s book authors for a special Black History Month Event on 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Attendees can expect free workshops, conversations, a book fair and more. 

Authors will discuss their work and how it’s impacted culture. Workshops will also focus on a variety of topics, including writing, selling and illustrating for your book. Books can also be purchased at a book fair.

Maia McDonald

