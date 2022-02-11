An Earlier Start? CPS Asks Parents To Weigh In On 2022-23 School Calendar

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is asking parents to weigh in on possible changes to the 2022-2023 academic year.

The district is inviting parents to select one of two options through a survey. The changes would either keep the calendar similar to the 2021-22 year or move the start date a week early, according to a letter from CEO Pedro Martinez.

The survey will close on Friday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

This is the first time CPS families have been invited to weigh in on the calendar, Martinez said in the letter sent out Thursday.

Under option number 1, which mirrors the current school year:

The academic year would begin Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and end Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The first semester would end after winter break in January 2023.

Option number 1, which mirrors the current 2021-22 school year. Chicago Public Schools

Under option number 2, which would line up with other suburban school districts and local colleges and universities, includes:

The academic year would begin Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 and end Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The first semester would end before winter break on Friday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Under option number 2, Chicago Public Schools would line up with other suburban school districts and local colleges and universities. Chicago Public Schools.

Both options will begin before Labor Day and include 176 days of student instruction, 12 professional learning days for teachers, and one parent-teacher conference day for high school and elementary school students in the fall and another in the spring.

They would include two weeks of winter vacation, one week for spring break, and no student instruction during the entire week of Thanksgiving.

The feedback will be evaluated and a final recommendation on the next academic year will be made to the Chicago Board of Education in March.

