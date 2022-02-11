Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

An Earlier Start? CPS Asks Parents To Weigh In On 2022-23 School Calendar

This is the first time CPS families have been invited to weigh in on the calendar, CEO Pedro Martinez said in the letter sent out Thursday.

Mauricio Peña, Chalkbeat Chicago
7:41 AM CST on Feb 11, 2022
CPS Students walk through the halls at Lake View High School.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is asking parents to weigh in on possible changes to the 2022-2023 academic year.

The district is inviting parents to select one of two options through a survey. The changes would either keep the calendar similar to the 2021-22 year or move the start date a week early, according to a letter from CEO Pedro Martinez.

The survey will close on Friday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

This is the first time CPS families have been invited to weigh in on the calendar, Martinez said in the letter sent out Thursday.

Under option number 1, which mirrors the current school year:

  • The academic year would begin Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and end Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
  • The first semester would end after winter break in January 2023.
Option number 1, which mirrors the current 2021-22 school year. Chicago Public Schools

Under option number 2, which would line up with other suburban school districts and local colleges and universities, includes:

  •  The academic year would begin Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 and end Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
  •   The first semester would end before winter break on Friday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Under option number 2, Chicago Public Schools would line up with other suburban school districts and local colleges and universities. Chicago Public Schools.

Both options will begin before Labor Day and include 176 days of student instruction, 12 professional learning days for teachers, and one parent-teacher conference day for high school and elementary school students in the fall and another in the spring.

They would include two weeks of winter vacation, one week for spring break, and no student instruction during the entire week of Thanksgiving.

The feedback will be evaluated and a final recommendation on the next academic year will be made to the Chicago Board of Education in March.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.

Mauricio Peña, Chalkbeat Chicago

Read More:

The Latest

West Side Business Owner Giving Away Free Food At 3 PM Friday After City Closed Save A Lot

The Feb. 11 food giveaway is aimed at helping those struggling with food insecurity following the sudden closure of Save A Lot in West Garfield Park.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
1 hour ago

You’re Invited: Black History Is Chicago History

On Feb. 24, join us for a virtual conversation with historian Shermann "Dilla" Thomas, activist Fred Hampton Jr. and Folded Map creator Tonika Lewis Johnson on the Black Chicagoans who made our city great.

Citywide
Maple Walker
2 hours ago

BadaBing Wings Opens In Uptown, Finds Early Success Despite Wing Shortage, Price Increases

Badabing Wings opened Jan. 3 and has sold out of wings multiple times due to eager customers and pandemic-caused wing shortages.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
8:00 AM CST

Tired Of Empty Storefronts In Your Neighborhood? ‘Vacancy Fraud’ Bill Would Punish Landlords Who Avoid Renting Them Out

"We need some legitimate proof" that landlords with vacant storefronts are working to rent, sell or renovate their properties, proponents say. If not, landlords could be forced to pay back three times the amount of tax breaks received.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
7:51 AM CST

See more stories