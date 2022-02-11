Skip to contents

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

16-Year-Old Who Ran Away From Home Was Killed In Woodlawn After He Intervened In Housemate’s Fight, Prosecutors Say

Sir Mario Ford, 19, is charged with murder. Someone shot and killed Uriel Rogers-Knox, 16, during an argument between Ford's family and Rogers-Knox's household, prosecutors said.

Maxwell Evans
3:12 PM CST on Feb 11, 2022
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks during a press conference at Chicago Police Department headquarters In July 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

WOODLAWN — Uriel Rogers-Knox, a 16-year-old who ran away from his Minnesota home, was fatally shot by the father of his housemate’s child during an argument on their Woodlawn block, prosecutors said at a bond court hearing Friday.

Sir Mario Ford, 19, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder. Police said someone walked up to Rogers-Knox and shot the teen in his head around 4:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

Ford shot and killed Rogers-Knox during a domestic dispute involving the mother of Ford’s 1-year-old child, Assistant State’s Attorney Andrea Williams said at Friday’s court hearing.

Rogers-Knox lived on Greenwood Avenue across the street from Ford with at least two housemates, including the child’s mother and aunt, Williams said.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the child’s mother brought the child to Ford’s home, where he lives with his sister and mother, the prosecutor said.

Ford later texted the child’s aunt that the child needed to be picked up, as the child wouldn’t stop crying, Williams said.

The child’s mother went over to Ford’s home to pick the child up around 4 p.m. and got into an argument with Ford’s mother, Williams said.

Ford’s mother hit and poked the child’s mother during the argument, the prosecutor said.

Rogers-Knox and two housemates were unarmed as they went to the Fords’ home and confronted Ford, his sister and his mother, Williams said.

Ford’s sister sprayed mace at Rogers-Knox and his housemates during the confrontation, the prosecutor said.

Ford then came out of his home in a black puffy coat, pulled out a revolver and shot twice, hitting Rogers-Knox once in the head, Williams said.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting said Ford also pointed the gun at Ford’s child’s aunt, who was helping Rogers-Knox after he was shot, Williams said.

Police found gunshot residue on Ford’s hands, and surveillance footage showed a person wearing a coat similar to one witnesses said Ford was wearing at the time of the shooting, Williams said.

Officers did not find a gun as they searched the Fords’ home. Ford, who attended Perspectives/IIT Math and Science Academy for high school, had never been arrested before Tuesday, his defense attorney said Friday.

A Cook County judge ordered Ford held without bail.

Rogers-Knox ran away from his home in Minneapolis months ago and stayed in Chicago with adults he knew, according to the Sun-Times.

His mother, Negaya Knox, who grew up in Chicago, told the Sun-Times she traded messages with her son but he refused to tell her exactly where he was or who he was staying with.

An hour before Rogers-Knox was killed Tuesday, 15-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot as he walked home from school in Bronzeville.

A 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and vehicular hijacking in Brown’s killing. The teen was ordered held without bail Thursday and will be tried as an adult, while another 15-year-old who was with him is charged with felony possession of a stolen car.

The Latest

