Volunteers Needed To Shovel Sidewalks For Seniors In Far Northwest Side

DUNNING — Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) is looking for helpers to shovel snow for seniors throughout the area after heavy snowfall in recent weeks.

Chicago homeowners and landlords are responsible for clearing sidewalks and other pedestrian areas after snow. Icy or snowy conditions can be dangerous for all people, and especially people with disabilities or older folks.

But not everyone is able to shovel on their own, so Sposato is asking neighbors to step up.

“This is a perfect opportunity for students looking for service hours. Help us keep our sidewalks clear and accessible for our seniors,” Sposato wrote in his Thursday newsletter.

If people would like to help, they can call Sposato’s office at (773) 283-3838 and leave their contact information.

Residents and business owners are required to clear a 5-foot-wide path the day of or the next morning if snow or ice fell overnight. Those who don’t can be cited and fined up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for businesses.

Last winter, 667 snow citations were issued, a spokesperson from the Chicago Department of Transportation previously told Block Club.

