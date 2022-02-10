Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Volunteers Needed To Shovel Sidewalks For Seniors In Far Northwest Side

Those who want to help their neighbors in Portage Park and Dunning by clearing snow can reach out to Ald. Nick Sposato's office.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
1:00 PM CST on Feb 10, 2022
Staff and volunteers with My Block, My Hood, My City clear out snow.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

DUNNING — Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) is looking for helpers to shovel snow for seniors throughout the area after heavy snowfall in recent weeks.

Chicago homeowners and landlords are responsible for clearing sidewalks and other pedestrian areas after snow. Icy or snowy conditions can be dangerous for all people, and especially people with disabilities or older folks.

But not everyone is able to shovel on their own, so Sposato is asking neighbors to step up.

“This is a perfect opportunity for students looking for service hours. Help us keep our sidewalks clear and accessible for our seniors,” Sposato wrote in his Thursday newsletter.

If people would like to help, they can call Sposato’s office at (773) 283-3838 and leave their contact information.

Residents and business owners are required to clear a 5-foot-wide path the day of or the next morning if snow or ice fell overnight. Those who don’t can be cited and fined up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for businesses.  

Last winter, 667 snow citations were issued, a spokesperson from the Chicago Department of Transportation previously told Block Club.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Troubled Center For COVID Control Must Prove It Followed State Rules, California Official Says

California is the latest state to target the suburbs-based Center for COVID Control. Its attorney general, who is investigating the company, is demanding it provide proof it gave accurate test results to customers in the time it promised to.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
12 minutes ago

Volunteers Needed To Shovel Sidewalks For Seniors In Far Northwest Side

Those who want to help their neighbors in Portage Park and Dunning by clearing snow can reach out to Ald. Nick Sposato's office.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
46 minutes ago

When Will The Snowy Season End? This Week’s Warmer Weather Gives Hope — But It’s Too Soon To Tell, Experts Say

On average, the last measurable snowfall of the season occurs April 3. The latest Chicago's gotten a measurable amount of snow was May 11 in 1966.

Citywide
Maia McDonald
2 hours ago

A Baby Gray Seal At Lincoln Park Zoo Has Been Named ‘Fisher’

Fisher the gray seal pup was born Jan. 26. His mom hasn't been able to care for him, so zoo staff are looking after the pup.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
2 hours ago

See more stories