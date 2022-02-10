Rainbow Cone Reopens For The Season With Free Ice Cream Through Valentine’s Day

BEVERLY — Rainbow Cone, the South Side’s beloved ice cream shop, is open for the season after closing for a winter break.
To celebrate its return, the shop known by its pink storefront has a special giveaway: Buy one rainbow cone and you’ll get a second one for free. The offer runs Feb. 12-14 at the Beverly shop, 9233 S. Western Ave.
The shop routinely has closed in recent winters, but this winter’s break allowed staff to take time out for self-care, according to the shop’s reopening post.
Rainbow Cone’s signature cones feature chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House and pistachio ice cream with orange sherbet, all placed upon a cone in beautiful slabs.
The ice cream shop is also serving up cakes and cake rolls for Valentine’s Day.
The Beverly shop, founded in 1926, is open daily 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Rainbow Cone also operates locations at Navy Pier and in suburban Lombard and Darien.