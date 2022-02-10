Skip to contents

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park

Rainbow Cone Reopens For The Season With Free Ice Cream Through Valentine’s Day

When you buy one cone at the beloved Beverly ice cream shop this week, you'll get one free.

Block Club Chicago Staff
8:57 AM CST on Feb 10, 2022
Rainbow Cone in Beverly has been an ice cream destination since 1926.
Rainbow Cone/Facebook

BEVERLY — Rainbow Cone, the South Side’s beloved ice cream shop, is open for the season after closing for a winter break.

To celebrate its return, the shop known by its pink storefront has a special giveaway: Buy one rainbow cone and you’ll get a second one for free. The offer runs Feb. 12-14 at the Beverly shop, 9233 S. Western Ave.

The shop routinely has closed in recent winters, but this winter’s break allowed staff to take time out for self-care, according to the shop’s reopening post.

Rainbow Cone’s signature cones feature chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House and pistachio ice cream with orange sherbet, all placed upon a cone in beautiful slabs.

The ice cream shop is also serving up cakes and cake rolls for Valentine’s Day.

The Beverly shop, founded in 1926, is open daily 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Rainbow Cone also operates locations at Navy Pier and in suburban Lombard and Darien.

Block Club Chicago Staff

