Man Shatters Wieners Circle Door With Brick, Throws Snowballs At Workers After They Asked Him To Wear A Mask

LINCOLN PARK — A maskless man threw snowballs at Wieners Circle staff and shattered the famed hot dog stand’s front door with a brick Wednesday night after being asked to wear a face covering.

The Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., shared a video of the incident on Twitter Thursday morning, claiming the man entered the restaurant and was asked to wear a mask before he got angry.

The video shows the man stepping outside and grabbing two lumps of snow, re-entering the business and chucking the snowballs toward the Wieners Circle service counter.

Video of the brick thrower and license plate image in thread below pic.twitter.com/uxbycj8uH8 — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 10, 2022

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m., according to Chicago Police. The man then left the hot dog stand in a car, only to return a short while later.

That’s when the man threw an unknown object, which the Wieners Circle identified as a brick, at the business’s front door, shattering its glass, police and Wieners Circle staffers said.

“Everyone is safe and we are grateful for all the love,” the Wieners Circle wrote. “Stay safe, Chi.”

No one was in custody Thursday morning as the investigation was ongoing.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

