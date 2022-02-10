Man Charged With Killing 16-Year-Old Near University Of Chicago Campus

WOODLAWN — A 19-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy who family said recently came to Chicago from Minneapolis against their wishes.

Sir Mario Ford was charged Thursday with first-degree murder. Police say he gunned down Uriel Rogers-Knox in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Woodlawn on Tuesday.

Ford is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Friday.

Police said someone walked up to Rogers-Knox and shot the teen in his head around 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, then ran into a home on the same block. Rogers-Knox was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Rogers-Knox ran away from his home in Minneapolis months ago and stayed in Chicago with adults he knew, according to the Sun-Times. His mother Negaya Knox, who grew up in Chicago, told the Sun-Times she traded messages with her son but he refused to tell her exactly where he was or who he was staying with.

“Just take heed from our situation and do everything in your power so it doesn’t happen in your family,” Knox told the Sun-Times. “People just need to communicate better. Lack of good communication is what’s caused a lot of ugliness in this world.”

An hour before Rogers-Knox was killed Tuesday, 15-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot as he walked home from school in Bronzeville.

A 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and vehicular hijacking in Brown’s killing. The teen was ordered held without bail Thursday and will be tried as an adult, while another 15-year-old who was with him is charged with felony possession of a stolen car.

