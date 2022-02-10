Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

Man Charged With Killing 16-Year-Old Near University Of Chicago Campus

Police say Sir Mario Ford, 19, shot and killed Uriel Rogers-Knox in Woodlawn Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred an hour after 15-year-old Michael Brown was killed walking home from school in Bronzeville.

Maxwell Evans
7:25 PM CST on Feb 10, 2022
Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department David Brown answers questions from the media at CPD headquarters on April 22, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WOODLAWN — A 19-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy who family said recently came to Chicago from Minneapolis against their wishes.

Sir Mario Ford was charged Thursday with first-degree murder. Police say he gunned down Uriel Rogers-Knox in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Woodlawn on Tuesday.

Ford is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Friday.

Police said someone walked up to Rogers-Knox and shot the teen in his head around 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, then ran into a home on the same block. Rogers-Knox was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Rogers-Knox ran away from his home in Minneapolis months ago and stayed in Chicago with adults he knew, according to the Sun-Times. His mother Negaya Knox, who grew up in Chicago, told the Sun-Times she traded messages with her son but he refused to tell her exactly where he was or who he was staying with.

“Just take heed from our situation and do everything in your power so it doesn’t happen in your family,” Knox told the Sun-Times. “People just need to communicate better. Lack of good communication is what’s caused a lot of ugliness in this world.”

An hour before Rogers-Knox was killed Tuesday, 15-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot as he walked home from school in Bronzeville.

A 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and vehicular hijacking in Brown’s killing. The teen was ordered held without bail Thursday and will be tried as an adult, while another 15-year-old who was with him is charged with felony possession of a stolen car.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Maxwell Evans

Read More:

The Latest

Man Charged With Killing 16-Year-Old Near University Of Chicago Campus

Police say Sir Mario Ford, 19, shot and killed Uriel Rogers-Knox in Woodlawn Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred an hour after 15-year-old Michael Brown was killed walking home from school in Bronzeville.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
9 minutes ago

20-Year-Old Man Charged With Firing A Machine Gun During West Side Shootout

Thomas Dean is the first person charged in the Oct. 1, 2021 shootout when police say groups of people shot at each other in the middle of an Austin block, killing one person and wounding two.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Block Club Chicago Staff
1 hour ago

Teen Shot Chicago Military Academy Student 10 Times As He Walked Home From School, Prosecutors Say

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the family of the slain teen are "relieved" two people have been charged in the case.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2:40 PM CST

US ‘Not There Yet’ When It Comes To Removing Masks In Public, CDC Head Says

Illinois and Chicago officials announced Wednesday they'll end the state and city mask mandates at the end of February so long as COVID-19 figures continue to fall.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:34 PM CST

See more stories