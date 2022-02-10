Skip to contents

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Join A Black History Month Giveaway In Englewood Thursday With Free Coats, Shoes And Children’s Books

Mr. Dad's Father's Club and Cradles to Crayons will provide free diapers, clothing and more. Michael "Chef Mike" Airhart, from Taste For the Homeless, is providing food.

Maia McDonald
7:31 AM CST on Feb 10, 2022
The Mr. Dad's Father's Club, an Englewood nonprofit, is hosting a Black History community event at 6300 S. Ashland on Feb. 10. 2021.
Mr. Dad's Father's Club
ENGLEWOOD — A South Side community group is holding a Black History Month event with a clothing and supply giveaway Thursday.

The Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club giveaway start 4 p.m. at 6300 S. Ashland Ave. Attendees can enjoy live music, food and more, organizers said.

The group, which helps fathers and male mentors get involved in their children’s lives through mentoring and literacy, is partnering with non-profit Cradles to Crayons. Together, they’ll give away hundreds of coats, socks, diapers, clothes, shoes, pajamas, underwear, children’s books, hygiene kits and more. People can also receive free COVID-19 masks and face shields. 

“As I think of community, I think of how we’ve got to support each other, we’ve got to give back, but also it’s Black history,” said Joseph Williams, Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club founder and executive director. “That’s what it’s all about. For me, we live Black history every day, and we have to be able to be held accountable for how we support each other.

“We’ve got to give back. That’s what it’s all about — Black History Month — for me.”

Though the organization has done events since it began in 2017, this is its first with a large-scale giveaway.

Michael “Chef Mike” Airhart, from Taste For the Homeless, is providing food. Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club is also working with Target Area Development Corporation on violence prevention education and volunteering.

Williams hopes the event can promote peace and unity in the community.

“When you see all this violence going on in the city, all this negative stuff going on, you got to have a day where people can come out and promote peace,” he said. “This is one way to give back to our people at the end of the day, and Black History Month is a great way to do it.”

