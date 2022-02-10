20-Year-Old Man Charged With Firing A Machine Gun During West Side Shootout

AUSTIN — A 20-year-old man has been charged in a chaotic West Side shootout in October, the first criminal charges brought in the case that led to bitter public battles among local leaders.

Thomas Dean, 20, faces three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said at a press conference Thursday alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Supt. David Brown.

The shooting happened Oct. 1 in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, police said. Officers there saw four people get out of two cars and shoot into a home on the block; people inside the home then shot back, hitting one man, police said. The other gunmen took off in their cars, police said.

A police camera also recorded the shooting, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two people from inside the home were also shot and were hospitalized, police said.

Brown said Thursday that Dean was among the people injured and dropped off at a local hospital, though officials did not clarify whether he was part of the group in the cars or inside the home. Brown and Foxx declined to say if he was one of the people seen on surveillance video firing shots before he was shot.

Foxx said Dean wielded a machine gun during the shooting, and the weapons charges against him each could call for six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Police working with the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Dean in the 2800 block of West Monroe Street, Brown said. Police recovered multiple guns used in the shootout and one was linked to Dean through DNA, Brown said.

Dean is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Friday.

“I can only imagine the trauma in the hearts and minds of the residents up and down the block that day as they took cover in their own homes,” Brown said. “There was no rhyme or reason for a gunfight in broad daylight, and every resident deserves better. Brazen, reckless and lawless acts of violence like these will not go unchecked and offenders will not be let off the hook.”

Lightfoot and Foxx publicly sparred in the wake of the shootout, intensifying a months-long battle between the two as gun violence throughout the city surged to levels not seen in decades.

One of the people who had been in a car and two people from the home were arrested after the shooting, police said. But Foxx’s office did not bring charges at the time, saying the evidence was not strong enough.

Lightfoot and several alderman sent Foxx a letter asking her to get personally involved and reconsider charges in the shooting.

“If [offenders] do not feel like the criminal justice system is going to hold them accountable, we’re going to see a level of brazenness that will send this city into chaos,” Lightfoot said at news conference.

Foxx sent out her own statement saying Lightfoot, herself a former prosecutor, knows officials are “obligated not to try cases in the media.” Foxx then held a rare press conference of her own to blast the mayor for lying about the circumstances of the case, and pointed out that police leaders had agreed about not yet bringing charges.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told alderpeople during a budget hearing the evidence was “convoluted” because the police camera didn’t clearly show who was firing and the people arrested did not cooperate with investigators.

Asked what allowed authorities to move forward with the case, Foxx said investigators found additional forensic and circumstantial evidence to strengthen the case.

“This is how it’s supposed to work,” Foxx said. “Sometimes it takes time. We understand that what we saw was horrific and people want answers and accountability. What we want is a conviction.”

Foxx said officials anticipate more charges will be announced against other people involved and authorities recently were approved to carry out a search warrant related to the case.

