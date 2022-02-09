West Ridge Social Club Raided By Feds, Police After Months Of Complaints — And Building Will Immediately Be Demolished

WEST RIDGE — A West Ridge social club that has been the source of neighbor complaints and alleged “criminal activity” was raided by local and federal authorities Tuesday.

Chicago Police and multiple federal agencies searched the building at 6948 N. Western Ave. Tuesday evening, according to officials. The search came after months of law enforcement “investigating community concerns and criminal activity” at the establishment, Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said.

The building that housed the social club has been condemned and will be demolished, Silverstein said in an update to constituents Wednesday. Demolition could begin as early as Wednesday, she said.

Neighbors have complained about the business at community meetings and on social media, saying the establishment was suspicious and leading to violence in the area.

Residents have called in reports of shots fired near the business, local officials said at a January police CAPS meeting. A shooting in the early hours of Jan. 29 in the 6900 block of North Western Avenue may have also been tied to the social club, a source said.

At the CAPS meeting, neighbors said the business had its windows covered and that patrons were seen coming and going from the establishment at all hours of the day.

“There’s obviously bad things going on in there,” one neighbor said at the Jan. 4 community meeting held by the Rogers Park police district. “Twice I’ve walked over there. It looks like a flop house. There’s sheets and pillows shoved up against the window. It’s shady. You see young teenage kids going in there all day long.”

Local police officials said at the meeting the business was licensed with the city as a social club and got a license to host billiards tables. City records show the business was issued a license for retail sales of general merchandise and non-perishable food. The business name was listed as “JNG” in city records.

The city’s office of Business Affairs and Consumer Protections, which regulates businesses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

An officer with the Rogers Park police district said police were investigating neighbor’s complaints.

“I know its being talked about the last couple meetings,” the officer said. “Trust me on this one, it’s being looked into. I just can’t get into specifics.”

Chicago Police confirmed the search took place on a business in the 6900 block of North Western Avenue at just after 5 p.m. Tuesday but declined to comment further.

Federal agencies including Homeland Security assisted local police in the raid on the social club, Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said in a social media post. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (or ICE) was not involved and the investigation is not related to immigration enforcement, Hadden said.

Silverstein said in an email to constituents the investigation is ongoing and is a “rapidly evolving situation.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: