Sueños Latin Music Fest Will Bring Headliners J Balvin, Ozuna To Grant Park Memorial Day Weekend

CHICAGO — A new Latin Reggaeton music fest will hit Grant Park Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday.

Sueños Festival will take over the park May 28 and 29, featuring some big names on the Latin music scene — including J Balvin, Ozuna and Myke Towers — as well as popular up-and-comers.

A full fest lineup can be found here.

Presale for festival tickets starts at noon Friday. Two-day general admission tickets cost $199, but people can also spend $500 for a VIP ticket, granting them access to certain amenities.

The 18 and up event will features bars, food stands, merchandise, free water stations and a ferris wheel.

Lightfoot announced the fest in a video with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Myke Towers, who is set to perform.

The festival may require proof of a negative COVID-19 test, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or use of masks, but festival rules will be outlined on the website at a later date. Festival officials said they will let people know of any necessary measures as early as possible.

