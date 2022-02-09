Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Suburban Catholic Schools Lifting Mask Mandate After Archdiocese Punished Principal For Saying They’re Optional

The mask mandate will be lifted for Catholic schools in Lake County and suburban Cook County, but not in Chicago, Evanston or Oak Park where health departments require masks.

Block Club Chicago Staff
3:46 PM CST on Feb 9, 2022
Queen of Martyrs parents and students protest the removal of Principal M. Jacob “Doc” Mathius in Evergreen Park Feb. 8, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — Masks will be optional in some suburban Catholic schools starting Thursday, officials announced late Tuesday.

The mask mandate will be lifted for Catholic schools in Lake County and suburban Cook County, but not in Chicago, Evanston or Oak Park where health departments require masks, according to a letter from Greg Richmond, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The new rules were announced on the same day a principal at Queen of Martyrs in suburban Evergreen Park was removed for telling school families that masks at the elementary school would be optional starting Tuesday. The archdiocese put him on administrative leave.

RELATED: Catholic School Principal Removed By Archdiocese After Telling Students Masks Are Optional, Parents Say

In the letter, Richmond said Catholic schools overseen by the archdiocese have been a dramatic decrease in cases over the last few weeks.

“Currently, we have no classrooms in quarantine anywhere in our Archdiocese and we have no schools that have more than 3% of their students currently testing positive. In fact, nearly half of our schools are reporting no cases at all,” he wrote.

After Queen of Martyrs Principal M. Jacob “Doc” Mathius was put on administrative leave Tuesday for lifting the school’s mask mandate, more than 100 parents and kids rallied at the school, 3550 W. 103rd St., to protest the principal’s ousting. The school is located in suburban Evergreen Park but serves many Chicago families.

School districts statewide have been reconsidering their mask mandate policies following a state judge’s ruling against such mandates in public schools. Private institutions like Catholic schools can still have mask mandates independent of the ruling, but some dioceses in the state have announced the end of their mask requirements, according to the National Catholic Register. 

Catholic schools in Belleville, Rockford and Springfield have announced masks will be optional, the news agency reported. Joliet Catholic schools have moved to a policy of masks required to masks “recommended,” according to CBS2.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Block Club Chicago Staff

Read More:

The Latest

16-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Killing Of 15-Year-Old Walking Home From School In Bronzeville

Police say the car spotted where 15-year-old Michael Brown was killed is the same car the alleged shooter carjacked on the West Side earlier in the day. Another teen is charged with possession of a stolen car.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Block Club Chicago Staff
1 hour ago

Lightfoot’s Pick For Police Oversight Agency Clears Key Committee Hurdle In Tight Vote

Andrea Kersten's nomination to lead the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be reviewed by the full City Council amid ongoing criticism over the agency's decision to include slain Officer Ella French in a disciplinary report.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
2 hours ago

Mask, Vax Mandates Should Be Lifted Ahead Of Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, Aldermen Tell City’s Top Doc 

Eleven alderpeople want mask and vaccine requirements relaxed by Friday, but city health officials say they can't drop their requirements before the state does.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
3 hours ago

Suburban Catholic Schools Lifting Mask Mandate After Archdiocese Punished Principal For Saying They’re Optional

The mask mandate will be lifted for Catholic schools in Lake County and suburban Cook County, but not in Chicago, Evanston or Oak Park where health departments require masks.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff
3:46 PM CST

See more stories