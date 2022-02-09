Skip to contents

Hop Butcher Targets Spring To Move Into Former Half Acre Brewery In North Center

While Hop Butcher's owners were closing on the Lincoln Avenue location, they also decided to buy 5 Rabbit's large suburban warehouse to increase their production capability.

Alex V. Hernandez
7:30 AM CST on Feb 9, 2022
Half Acre’s 13,000 square foot location at 4257 N. Lincoln Ave.
Google.
NORTH CENTER — Hop Butcher For The World pushed back its original plans to debut its North Center taproom, and now is looking at a spring opening.

Half Acre announced in May 2021 it would consolidate operations at its Bowmanville location and sell its 13,000-square-foot brewery and taproom at 4257 N. Lincoln Ave. to Hop Butcher. Hop Butcher owners Jeremiah Zimmer and Jude La Rose planned to renovate the taproom and open it by the end of 2021

But Hop Butcher’s owners got a chance to take over another space, which have delayed their plans for the taproom. They now plan to open it in the spring.

Since launching in 2014, Hop Butcher has relied on other breweries to make its beer, producing at Miskatonic Brewing Company in suburban Darien as well as 5 Rabbit Cervecería’s Bedford Park location.

When the owners of 5 Rabbit announced they would shut down the 54,933-square-foot industrial warehouse, it gave Hop Butcher a chance to buy it and increase its long-term production capabilities, Zimmer said.

“The stars aligned for us,” Zimmer said. “It didn’t require a huge departure from what we’d already been doing and allowed us to bring all of our production under one roof instead of brewing in two different places that we didn’t own. It was just about getting all our ducks in a line with paperwork here and there.”

Credit: MZ Photography
Hop Butcher For The World kegs.

Hop Butcher closed on the Bedford Park warehouse in October and the Lincoln Avenue brewery and taproom in December. 

Now in possession of both properties, the renovations at the Lincoln Avenue location will continue so Hop Butcher can put its own spin on the tasting room with the goal of opening by spring.

That timeline could be delayed further depending on how long it takes the brewery’s Lincoln Avenue licenses to be approved, Zimmer said.

“Along the way, sometime after Lincoln Avenue is open, we hope to have something like a taproom at Bedford Park. But right now the warehouse is just straight production,” Zimmer said.

That increased production gives Hop Butcher a capacity to do things like brew four lagers at once and let the tanks be devoted to a brew for two months, which wasn’t possible with the previous contract brewing setup.

“We’ll never know what the demand of a taproom or two will eventually put on our production, but it feels good to know that if it exceeds our wildest dreams that we have the capacity to just brew more,” Zimmer said. “That feels really good.”

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

