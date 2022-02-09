Skip to contents

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Alamo Drafthouse Opening 6-Screen Movie Theater Complex Across From Wrigley Field

Alamo Drafthouse, which started as a mom-and-pop movie theater in Austin, Texas, now has 37 locations across the U.S.

Jake Wittich
3:28 PM CST on Feb 9, 2022
The Addison & Clark development will be home to a six-screen Alamo Drafthouse this fall.
WRIGLEYVILLE — Austin, Texas-based movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse is opening its first Chicago location this fall, taking up residence in the hulking development just south of Wrigley Field.

The planned addition of the six-screen complex in the Addison and Clark development at1025 W. Addison St. was one of seven new locations announced by the company last week.

The Addison and Clark development has always had a movie theater concept, but the buildout’s timing and COVID-19 restrictions have delayed its opening until now, according to Bennett Lawson, chief of staff for local Ald. Tom Tunney (44th).

The theater joins other businesses in the development, including a UFC gym, Lucky Strike bowling alley, various retail and dining options, and 150 upscale residential units, according to the building’s website. It is one of the few developments bordering Wrigley Field not owned by the Ricketts family.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom-and-pop theater in Austin, Texas, but has grown over the years with 37 locations across the U.S., according to its website.

The theater combines food and drink service the the movie-going experience and is known for hosting high-profile events, like its Fantastic Fest, a film festival specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and other movies from around the world.

Representatives from Alamo Drafthouse did not return requests for comment.

Credit: Facebook/Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse will open its six-screen movie theater inside the Addison and Clark development, 1025 W. Addison St., this fall.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Jake Wittich

