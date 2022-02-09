5-Story Residential Buildings Pitched For Logan Square’s Credit Union 1 Site

LOGAN SQUARE — A Logan Square site that has long been home to a bank and a parking lot could be overhauled under a development proposal.

Hibernian Development wants to build two five-story residential buildings at 2354-55 N. Washtenaw Ave., a site occupied by Credit Union 1 and its parking lot, according to planning documents shared with Ald. Daniel La Spata’s 1st Ward office.

Plans call for 27 residential units and 27 parking spots between the two buildings. Of the 27 units, most would have three bedrooms, according to the planning documents.

It’s unclear if the residential units would be apartments or condos. The developer did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. But Nick Zettel, La Spata’s policy director, said the developer would be required to set aside 20 percent of the units as affordable under the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance.

Under the proposal, both buildings would have ground-floor retail.

The developer needs a zoning change from La Spata — and support from the area’s residents — to make the project a reality. The site is zoned for a community shopping district, and the developer is seeking a designation that will allow for apartment buildings with ground-floor retail.

“There have been significant changes to the character of the neighborhood since

the original zoning designation, demand for the development of affordable

housing, addition of bike lanes in the ward, rebuild of California Ave L station,

Haas Park Rebuild, etc. as well as the rezonings, building and rehab of new and

existing housing stock,” the developer said in a zoning questionnaire.

“All of these changes are consistent with this plan to bring some younger people into the neighborhood to use these enhanced facilities.”

Hibernian Development is run by Peter Dinneen and Niall Brophy, according to Cook County records. The development team is slated to pitch neighbors on the project at the 1st Ward’s First Look meeting, set for 6 p.m Feb 21. To RSVP, email zoning@the1stward.com.

Credit Union 1 has operated on the site since at least 2006, according to Cook County property records.

