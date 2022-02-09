16-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Killing Of 15-Year-Old Walking Home From School In Bronzeville

BRONZEVILLE — A 16-year-old boy accused of carjacking someone on the West Side Tuesday has been charged with fatally shooting a Bronzeville student walking home from school, police said Wednesday.

The 16-year-old and another 15-year-old boy were were arrested less than an hour after Michael Brown, 15, was killed in what Supt. David Brown called a “brazen” shooting in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Both teens will appear in Cook County bond court Thursday. The 16-year-old is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and carjacking, and the 15-year-old is charged with felony possession of a stolen car.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said carjacking occurred somewhere in the 11th police district, which is based on the West Side.

Detectives with the police’s carjacking task force had been trying to track down the car using license plate readers and other surveillance when Michael Brown was shot around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Supt. Brown said the teen was walking near the sidewalk when the 16-year-old got out of a dark-colored car, and fired at Brown several times.

Police said they believe the car is the same car involved in the carjacking.

Michael Brown was shot in his head, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers tracked down the car about 30 minutes later in the 100 block of West 63rd Street, where the teens were arrested, the superintendent said. Their names were not released.

Supt. Brown said the shooting was targeted but detectives are not aware of any prior connection between Michael Brown and the two teens.

“We’re losing too many young people, and it’s really saddening,” Supt. Brown said. “There’s another family, another neighborhood, another community left to pick up the pieces after living their worst nightmare. No family, no block, no community in the city of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs.”

The 16-year-old was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet stemming from previous criminal cases when he was arrested, Supt. Brown said. More information on the earlier charges is expected to be detailed during Thursday’s court hearing.

This is at least the second time in less than a month that a teenager heading home from school has been fatally shot in the city. Caleb Westbrooks, also 15, was killed in West Town last month. He was a freshman at Rauner College Prep.

Less than an hour after Michael Brown was killed, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near the University of Chicago campus. The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue. The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and later died, police said.

His name had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Chicago’s children are all of our children, but we will not be a city of lawlessness,” Supt. Brown said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.